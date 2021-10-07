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VIDEO: Fauci, Bright, and Dazek Caught Wargaming COVID Virus and mRNA Vaccine Rollout
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190 views • October 07, 2021
Footage broadcast of C-SPAN 2 shows top HHS health officials war gaming how to shift the vaccine manufacturing process from traditional method to mRNA technology.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615c8f31c7363f2ec3a4e1e4
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615c8f31c7363f2ec3a4e1e4
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