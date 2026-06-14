⚡️ — In the Yaroslavl region of Russia, an oil depot is on fire following a drone strike.



Governor Mikhail Evraev reported that the fuel storage facility was hit.



Ukrainian and Russian opposition groups are reporting a strike on the "Tem" oil depot in Rybinsk.

Adding:

⚡️ — The operators of the Russian Armed Forces' UAVs continue to hunt down Ukrainian railway trains.



➡️ A locomotive was attacked again, this time in the Kharkiv region, in Lozova.



➡️ The strikes on the railway infrastructure are systematic.

Adding:

⚡️ — Trump and Putin had a phone conversation today.



It took place due to Donny's birthday, and Putin congratulated him.



They also discussed Ukraine.



Vladimir Vladimirovich's aide reported that they agreed that Whitcoff and Kushner would soon come to Russia again.



Moreover, Trump, allegedly, will put pressure on Ukraine and Europe on the issue of ending the war.



Regarding the meeting with Zelensky, the Russian side once again confirmed its position: if Zelensky wants a meeting, he should go to Moscow.





