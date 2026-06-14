BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yaroslavl region of Russia, an oil depot on fire following a Ukrainian drone strike
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1396 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • Today

⚡️ — In the Yaroslavl region of Russia, an oil depot is on fire following a drone strike.

Governor Mikhail Evraev reported that the fuel storage facility was hit.

Ukrainian and Russian opposition groups are reporting a strike on the "Tem" oil depot in Rybinsk.

Adding:

⚡️ — The operators of the Russian Armed Forces' UAVs continue to hunt down Ukrainian railway trains.

➡️ A locomotive was attacked again, this time in the Kharkiv region, in Lozova.

➡️ The strikes on the railway infrastructure are systematic.

Adding:

⚡️ — Trump and Putin had a phone conversation today.

It took place due to Donny's birthday, and Putin congratulated him.

They also discussed Ukraine.

Vladimir Vladimirovich's aide reported that they agreed that Whitcoff and Kushner would soon come to Russia again.

Moreover, Trump, allegedly, will put pressure on Ukraine and Europe on the issue of ending the war.

Regarding the meeting with Zelensky, the Russian side once again confirmed its position: if Zelensky wants a meeting, he should go to Moscow.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
‘Personal chemistry’ keeps U.S.-Russia reset alive as Putin-Trump bond defies ‘backtracks’

‘Personal chemistry’ keeps U.S.-Russia reset alive as Putin-Trump bond defies ‘backtracks’

Lance D Johnson
Reform UK’s flag policy sparks diplomatic tension with Ukraine

Reform UK’s flag policy sparks diplomatic tension with Ukraine

Willow Tohi
Trump&#8217;s Groundhog Day: Stuck in an Endless Time Loop of War and Delusion

Trump’s Groundhog Day: Stuck in an Endless Time Loop of War and Delusion

Mike Adams
U.S. House passes DOMINANCE Act to counter China&#8217;s rare earth monopoly

U.S. House passes DOMINANCE Act to counter China’s rare earth monopoly

Ava Grace
Russia and China forging energy alliance to bypass Western financial control

Russia and China forging energy alliance to bypass Western financial control

Cassie B.
We Are Sleepwalking Into a Nuclear Holocaust – And Now Forced to Prepare for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into a Nuclear Holocaust – And Now Forced to Prepare for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy