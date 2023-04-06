Create New Account
Drink Along 69: Big Sky Brewing Space Goat Pale Ale 3.25/5*
No it's not a Mili vid, I know how you louts think ;)Another from the Missoula Montana brewery. This Pale Ale runs 5.0 for the ABV, 40 for the IBUs and a given SRM of 12.

She does have a nice nondescript citrus nose and a pretty goldenrod color, other than that not much going on here.

Shes a bit over bittered and that overwhelmed the flavor profile for me.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me.

As always be the Big 3 folks.

Skal!

E.

