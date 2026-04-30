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5yrs ago 4-29-21 Trump The Father of The Vaccine Gloats About Saving Millions of Lives
Fox Business
https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6251044165001#sp=show-clips
Trump: I'm 'committed' to this country like 'never before'
Former President Trump, in a wide-ranging exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, discusses the border crisis, President Biden’s tax policies, and a potential run for president in 2024.