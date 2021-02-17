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2.17.2021: Planet Earth & Co Update
MrsHempstress
MrsHempstress
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270 views • February 27, 2021
***WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: SENSITIVE CONTENT TO INCLUDE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. DISCRETION IS ADVISED. BRACE YOURSELVES. PAUSE OR FAST FORWARD AS NEEDED. THANQ. #WWG1WGA ***
https://youtu.be/HS6W1oFRk9E before I'm struck down again.
Back from first strike. Save offline or will also put to Brighteon see MrsHempstress and subscribe to a humble channel. Unfollow the mainstream hollyweirdos. Freak out the rich and pop their bubble. Fük the algorithms!
February 17, 2021 Planet Earth & Co Update. Dropping breadcrumbs. Served with red pills and sauce. As for me..

Mrs.Hempstress is a humbly grateful hempreneur offering hempducation to help raise consciousness:

Cannabis is a superfood which helps decalcify the pineal gland; this plant is anti everything (practically) to include antiviral; Kaneh Bosem, as known in older translations of the Bible, heals both the air and soil as it grows. It secures the nation's fiber, food, fuel, and medicine supply and our very independence. Cannabidiol is a cannabinoid found in cannabis that acts on all vertebrate's endocannabinoid systems to maintain homeostasis in the body. Hemp is rich in CBD and very low in THC. It is the non psychoactive form of cannabis. It was taken away under nefarious circumstances in 1906 and for good in 1937. It briefly reappeared during WWII, see Victory for Hemp. The Trump administration federally (re) legalized hemp in 2018.

Let us raise consciousness. Take back our global SOVEREIGNTY and #tipthescale with the #lovebomb as there are #moreofusthanthem #TheGreatAwakening #SquirrelArmy #smallaccountsmatter #mrshempstress #hempstressoftheroc #PatriotsAwakened #HoldTheLine #GodWins

Social Media:

Anon.up: @MHempstress

Bitchute.com: Mrs.Hempstress

Brighteon: MrsHempstress

Cash app me: pause for the cause to help me keep on keepin' on: $MrsHempstress

Clouthub: @Mrs.Hempstress

Discord: Mrs.Hempstress#6512 

Discord Server: http://discord.gg/nJtWbHVQFJ

Email addresses: [email protected]

[email protected] 

[email protected]

Facebook: Deleted

Gab Social: @MrsHempstress

Instagram: @mhempstress (2nd account)

LinkedIn: Mrs Hempstress (2nd account: no period, one space for the user name for this one and following..)

MeWe: Mrs Hempstress

PayPal: [email protected] 

Pinterest: @mhempstress

Rumble: MrsHempstress

SafeChat: @mrshempstress

Twitter: @MHempstress **Suspended 1.8.21**

Twitch: MrsHempstress

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/doodoonarnar 

Zoom: Mrs.Hempstress

Thank you for interacting with a humble account. ✌❤🖖tenfold to you & yours. May you all know/what you really are. Divine immortal souls having a physical experience.

Potcast:

 http://anchor.fm/mrs.hempstress 

Breaker:
https://www.breaker.audio/mrs-dot-hempstress

PocketCasts:
https://pca.st/1xl75lhs

RadioPublic:
https://radiopublic.com/mrshempstress-Ww2ENg

Cannabinate with care and to each endocannabinoid system their own.

Hempily,

Mrs. Hempstress

Hempster Educational Plan Suppressed by BigTech & NYS:

https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/archive/assets/documents/102212_fingerlakeshearing/MichaelJosephIuliucciJrTestimony.pdf


Soundtrack:

Song/Artist

1. White Rabbit/Jefferson Airplane
2. B.Y.O.B./System of a Down
3. Welcome to the Jungle/Guns n Rose's
4. Dream On/Aerosmith
Excerpts from:
5. BigCarTheft/Jason Shaw
URL: https://audionautix.com
License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/legalcode
6. Golden Afternoon, The Flowers/1951 Disney's Alice in Wonderland
Keywords
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