United States Civil War In 2024-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 15 2023

Our government has become ugly on both sides, and CIVIL WAR could erupt from the Trump camp just as easily as from the Biden camp in 2024.

A few days ago, the Barack and Michelle Obama production company Higher Ground released a new movie called ‘Leave The World Behind’. It’s a dystopian end times thriller that features the United States government waging war against its own citizens. This from a former US president. Hmm, but ok. I was today years old when I found out that the ‘hot new movie’ to be released in April of 2024 is titled ‘Civil War’, and it too features the United States government waging civil war against its own citizens with dazzling air strikes. Anyone seeing a trend here?

“Though an host should encamp against me, my heart shall not fear: though war should rise against me, in this will I be confident.” Psalm 27:3 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, something tells me that 2024 will be a year like 2020, just for different reasons. Barack Obama could have made a movie about anything he wanted to, yet he chose to bring a book to the screen that features civil war. There is a ‘feeling in the air’ of a coming purge, will it be at the hands of a Democrat, or a Republican? I could fairly easily make a pretty good case for either scenario. Truth be told, a low-level civil war has been percolating for quite a few years now, with America firmly divided into two opposing camps, as far apart as east is from west. What would it take to escalate to the point where the military is called in? On this episode, we show you how ugly our government has become, on both sides, and how civil war could erupt from Donald ‘dictator for a day’ Trump just as easily as from Joe ‘Obama’s Third Term’ Biden. Stay awake and alert, nothing is as it seems, and there are enemies on all sides. That’s the memo.