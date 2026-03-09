Does God View Our Righteousness as Filthy Rags?

Heretics use Isaiah 64:6 But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away. to give their followers an excuse to continue in sin. This is the same thing the gnostics were teaching in the early church era. But if we are incapable of doing righteously, then why does the scripture have verses like: Mat_5:48 Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect. If it is impossible to be perfect, why does Jesus tell us to be perfect? If none of us are righteous, then why does God call Job righteous: Job_1:8 And the LORD said unto Satan, Hast thou considered my servant Job, that there is none like him in the earth, a perfect and an upright man, one that feareth God, and escheweth evil? Or, Abel: Mat_23:35 That upon you may come all the righteous blood shed upon the earth, from the blood of righteous Abel unto the blood of Zacharias son of Barachias, whom ye slew between the temple and the altar. So what are you? Righteous, or a sinner?

Rev_22:11 He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.

Mat_9:13 But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.

