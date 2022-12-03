The Battles for Pervomaiskoye Continue - Offensive Operations by Infantry of the 11th Regiment of the NM of the DPR, of New Russia..

The battles for Pervomaiskoye continue.
The infantry of the 11th regiment of the NM of the DPR, with the support of tanks, is conducting offensive operations on the eastern approaches to the village.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.