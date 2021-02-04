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Коронавирус SARS-CoV-2 не выделен (официальные подтверждения)
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61 views • February 04, 2021
23 января 2021 года в эфире ТВ канала NBC NEWS глава китайского центра по контролю и профилактике заболеваний заявил о том, что китайцы не выделяли вирус SARS-CoV-2. О том, что никто и никогда не выделял этот вирус лабораторным путём ещё в начале июня говорил доктор медицины Эндрю Кауфман (Andrew Kaufman). Кроме этого, американский CDC в своей публикации о правилах и рекомендациях по применению ПЦР теста от 13 июля 2020 года признал факт отсутствия выделенного вируса SARS-CoV-2.
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