America Has To Protect Ourselves by Dealing With Corruption & Influence of CCP Within America

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4/17/2021 Josh Rogin：CCP impose their threats to the security, our public health, our prosperity and our freedom of America. We have to protect ourselves first. The U.S. has to deal with the corruption and influence CCP is doing within America. It can build a new consensus, find some sort of unity and some sort of path forward for our country.