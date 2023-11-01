Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli Ambassador to Australia and 'Freudian Slip' - "We are Not the Victims"
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
972 Subscribers
60 views
Published a day ago

Israeli Ambassador to Australia and Freudian Slip 0:17

 What also irritates me is that since October 7 everything has changed and the focus is now on the other side. People are now trying to put a sign of moral equality between us. But this is impossible. We are not the victims! That is, excuse me, we are just victims, not aggressors.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket