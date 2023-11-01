Israeli Ambassador to Australia and 'Freudian Slip' - "We are Not the Victims"

Israeli Ambassador to Australia and Freudian Slip 0:17
What also irritates me is that since October 7 everything has changed and the focus is now on the other side. People are now trying to put a sign of moral equality between us. But this is impossible. We are not the victims! That is, excuse me, we are just victims, not aggressors.
