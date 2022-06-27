I Will Give You the TREASURES of Darkness, And You WILL KNOW That I AM The Lord, The GOD of ISRAEL!!

theJonathanKleck 1665 followers Follow 6 Share Add to... Share Report

1214 views • June 27, 2022

The Scriptures are PERFECTION...The Opposition is TOAST******************************* Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues: Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8 Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/ Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa ************************* To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below: KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/ Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (old gallery): https://tinyurl.com/jrmhsftn Keywords truthkleckjonathan

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