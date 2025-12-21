Cross Over the Unseen Barrier Between You and the Divine

Key Lesson: Just as rain from the heavens starts with a single drop, so begins the journey to reclaim our right to be fearless...with each first step.

To register for Guy's FREE ONLINE classes, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/light

For more about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, got to: https://www.guyfinley.org

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.