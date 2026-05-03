At least 16 American installations are heavily damaged and virtually unusable - CNN

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Absolute bombshell on CNN.
CNN confirms precise Iranian strikes have caused unprecedented destruction to the majority of US military sites.
At least 16 American installations are heavily damaged and virtually unusable.
The Pentagon is hiding a massive defeat.
~ So what took them so long to report this, eh?
https://x.com/i/status/2050386803199250852
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