© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gen McInerney sanoo USAn sotilaita kuoli kun vaalivilppiserverit takavarikoitiin CIAlta Saksassa
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • November 29, 2020
Kenraali Flynnin ystävä kenraali McInerney sanoo hänen ymmärtääkseen USAn sotilaita kuoli kun vaalivilppiserverit takavarikoitiin CIAlta Frankfurtissa juuri 2020 vaalien jälkeen
Lisää CIA:n kepposista: http://redpillmedia.fi/fi/yhdysvallat/cia/
Lisää CIA:n kepposista: http://redpillmedia.fi/fi/yhdysvallat/cia/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.