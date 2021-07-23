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Lecture The Papacy and the Passion of the Church (Fatima Conference 2016)
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102 views • July 23, 2021
Listen to this talk to then end, you will not be disappointed! This is important to understand in the light of what is happening today. The Papacy established by Our Lord Jesus Christ on St. Peter the first Pope is the key in holding back the deluge of iniquity. Pray everyone for a true and holy Pope to unite the faithful, end this time of satanic delusion and end this Novus Ordo false church. God bless you and Our Lady protect you.
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