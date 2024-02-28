What happens when you can't pay - they foreclose on your Ass that's what - Surprised ? They sell your property fast to pay their debts- Part B

It was Ronald Reagan who said the big sucking sound with governments taking all your money You get totally raped with all the fees, lawsuits, etc in a forecloser. . The lenders only want their money back and you really can't blame them. Unfortunately lots of people will be affected by this. I think the biggest problem is the prices went to insane levels over the last 5 years and nobody has any money now and many are going to lose their homes because they can no longer pay the increased fees - taxes, insurance, etc.