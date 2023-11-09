Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Amazing scene of MQ-9 drone shot down by Yemen
channel image
The Prisoner
8844 Subscribers
Shop now
392 views
Published Yesterday

The stunning scene when the Yemeni air defense system successfully shot down an American MQ-9 drone by Houthi army over the Red Sea in Yemeni territorial waters. Drone worth $32 million were burned in the air while carrying out a spy mission as part of military support for Israel.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
americanred seahouthismq-9 drone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket