Amazing scene of MQ-9 drone shot down by Yemen

The stunning scene when the Yemeni air defense system successfully shot down an American MQ-9 drone by Houthi army over the Red Sea in Yemeni territorial waters. Drone worth $32 million were burned in the air while carrying out a spy mission as part of military support for Israel.
