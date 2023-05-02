Blackrock Brainchips Anyone?

Harrison Smith host of The American Journal on Infowars examines the potential for both good and evil of Blackrock Neurotech's NeuroPort Array Brainchips. Ultimately the potential for sinister forces, to misuse this technology to implement total control over those who willingly submit to Implantable Brain Chips is too eerily close to the Spiritual Warning's of the Book of Revelation to be toyed with.
