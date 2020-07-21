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The Downward Spiral: Noxsoma Life Camp Day 1130
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2 views • July 21, 2020
NOXSOMA Life Camp
Survival Year Day 1130
The Downward Spiral
If you can't... or won't elevate the population to a higher standard of living, but want to engineer "equality" you can lower the standard of living much easier. That's what seems to be happening here now... among other schemes. There are tricks to the trade.
Thanks for watching. Give us a thumbs up. We've become a silver member of Bitchute so subscribe and pass the word. And ring the notification bell. Looking at Covid-19 survival rates. Remember, you don't bury survivors.
Be inspired.
Remember to visit Noxsoma.com
Share this with 7 friends.
Contact [email protected]
And donate via
Venmo - @noxsoma or
Cashapp - $noxsoma
Just $19.00 a month
(Any donation will help.)
Living is the best part of life.
Survival Year Day 1130
The Downward Spiral
If you can't... or won't elevate the population to a higher standard of living, but want to engineer "equality" you can lower the standard of living much easier. That's what seems to be happening here now... among other schemes. There are tricks to the trade.
Thanks for watching. Give us a thumbs up. We've become a silver member of Bitchute so subscribe and pass the word. And ring the notification bell. Looking at Covid-19 survival rates. Remember, you don't bury survivors.
Be inspired.
Remember to visit Noxsoma.com
Share this with 7 friends.
Contact [email protected]
And donate via
Venmo - @noxsoma or
Cashapp - $noxsoma
Just $19.00 a month
(Any donation will help.)
Living is the best part of life.
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