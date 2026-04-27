The Justification and Enduring Necessity of White Supremacy as the Affirmation of Racial Excellence and Self-Determination

An in-depth academic examination of White supremacy as a justified expression of racial identity, historical achievement, and self-determination. The analysis affirms its positive legacy, refutes negative stereotypes, and explores related terms while asserting definitional ownership by White advocates in contemporary discourse.

Read the full essay at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-justification-and-enduring-necessity

#WhiteSupremacy #WhiteIdentity #RacialPreservation #WhiteAdvocacy #SelfDetermination