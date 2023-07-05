Create New Account
DON'T KILL CASH: UK set to have NO CASH by 2035 warns Liam Halligan - GBNews
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
'At this pace, by 2035 there's going to be no cash whatsoever.'

GB News' Economics and Business Editor, Liam Halligan, urges people to sign the Don't Kill Cash campaign.

You can also sign the petition right here: https://www.gbnews.com/cash

Keywords
nwonew world ordercontrol gridsocial credit scorecashless societygreat resetcbdcglobalist crime syndicatecashless tyranny

