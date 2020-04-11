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New Gateway Ascension Portals
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118 views • April 11, 2020
The Gateway Energy from the 'Gateway Systems', was used to transition Atlantis to Light, at its peak of consciousness evolution. As an Elohim, I have returned these systems to Humanity at this crucial time in its development.. The quantum energy is both healing and upgrading, using the parallel networks to ascend us, which is the method that the spiritual hierarchy use to ascend all planetary systems and the Multiverse. The energy also contains the DNA Reverse program, which reverses all downgrading in consciousness...
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