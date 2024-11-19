First Trans Lawmaker Seeks Ladies' Room

November 19, 2024 - Delaware has brought Congress a big problem. They elected Tim/Sarah McBride to represent them in Congress, and McBride plans on invading women’s spaces at the Capitol, including the restrooms. The issue has previously polarized the nation, however, recent polls show that Americans do not want men in the ladies’ room. What will lawmakers do with this debacle? Rep. Nancy Mace has a plan!





