Episode 111 - The Truth About Kamala Harris

Joe Biden recently selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. You may be wondering why I would spend any time talking about someone who, if history is any guide, will be a footnote in the history books? Think Geraldine Ferraro, Dan Quayle, Lloyd Bentsen, Jack Kemp, Joe Lieberman, John Edwards, Paul Ryan and Tim Kayne.



The reason, of course, is because Joe Biden is not healthy. The likelihood of him serving out his term (if elected) is looking less likely by the day.



The other reason to spend time examining Kamala Harris is because the party-line about her from the left-wing media is that she is a pragmatic moderate and a wonderful role model for girls all over the globe. Is that the case or is she, as others have suggested, a manipulative, authoritarian, opportunist. You tell me what you think after listening to this episode.