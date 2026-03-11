RT News - March 11 2026 2PM GMT

March 11, 2026

rt.com





Massive crowds gather in the Iranian capital to mourn those killed by the ongoing US and Israeli aggression, including top military commanders. Tehran accuses the US of attempting to manipulate energy markets as a global economic frenzy erupts amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The crisis impacts civilians far outside the region as we report from India where the price of cylinder gas is rising. The danger of Iranian retaliation creeps into Romania as the NATO country agrees to host US military assets that can be used for the war.





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