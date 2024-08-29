Please support our Sponsors!

Incredibly Personalized Wellness from AI

Featuring Abby Aboitiz, Founder, Assisted Intelligence Wellness

https://AiWellness.Ai, @AiWellness.Ai

The explosion of chronic disease, from 10% of Americans in 1990 to over 50% by 2010, makes it clear that traditional approaches to health are no longer working. Robert F. Kennedy is right when he says we’re being smothered in a soup of toxins in our air, water, land, food and medicines.

We need to end the corporate capture of our bureaucracies that allow for the unfettered pollution that makes us sick, and to upgrade our knowledge, and individual dedication to action, to improve society’s health.

Another solution is the use of wellness programs and AI (artificial intelligence), yet they have both suffered black eyes over the years. Wellness programs in businesses are used by mostly healthy people who don’t need the subsidy and talk of AI taking over the world ‘Terminator’ style has scared off a lot of people.

That said, Freedom Hub long has promoted an AI-wellness combo from Genexy (focusing on natural treatments for health goals), while eagerly inviting similar innovators to offer their solutions in this area, including Ms. Aboitiz’ venture, which offers an enlightening ‘mentor,’ gently unraveling the complexities of physiology, nutrition, and lifestyle choices, and fostering a deeper comprehension of how these elements interplay in the symphony of one's health.

For the individual, the “SenSights Lifestyle” app empowers patients with real-time health tracking wellness goals. Their doctors, at the same time, can monitor patient progress -– allowing for more personalized care and proactive treatment. The personalization potential of AI and wellness has us excited.