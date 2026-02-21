US 'Southern Spear' OP, destroyed another drug cartel boat floating in the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean

The American military, as part of Operation "Southern Spear", destroyed another drug cartel boat in the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean.

The U.S. Southern Command said on social media that three men described by authorities as "narco-terrorists" were killed in the strike. No U.S. service members were hurt.

Feb 20th, Video shows a boat floating in the water before bursting into flames.

On Feb. 20, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed.

https://x.com/Southcom/status/2025006036776878463?








