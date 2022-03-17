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The Six Most Obvious False Flags To Date of the Ukraine War (The Next One Will Be the Big One)
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161 views • March 17, 2022
So far we have witnesses five very obvious false flags that the CIA and mainstream media have laid on us with the Ukraine/Russia Conflict and I never mentioned the 'F-Off' to the Russian ship from the island hoax. I have covered many, many false flag hoaxes in my day. I have covered so many that I have lost six channels on YouTube since 2019. So, I must be over the target like an AZOV Battalion missile attack on their own theater. Seriously, since the war started we have witnessed one false flag on average of every four to five days. When the mainstream media stay on one of these false flags and keep it in their news cycle for more then 72 hours - you know it is a false flag because they want maximum exposure to play on viewers emotions. Here are my picks for false flags based on when they happened. 1) School bombing, it stayed in the media for a week, 2) Ukraine Freedom Square and Opera House Bombing, played in the news cycle for a week, 3) Kindergarten and Orphanage Bombing, once again it stayed in the media for days, 4) (THE BIGGEST FALSE FLAG TO DATE) The Mariupol Maternity Hospital Russian Bombing, it is still playing on a news cycle over a week later, 5) The Mariupol Theater Bombing, it happened a couple of days ago and is still playing as a lead story to the war, 6) The latest psyop has the mainstream media telling us that Russian soldiers shot and killed ten Ukrainians waiting in a bread line of all places. The only problem is there was no sign of Russian soldiers in the area and really, why would soldiers shoot on innocent people waiting in line for food? Unless of course it was your own people (AZOV Battalion) killing their own people for effect. I don't say that lightly either. These mini-false flags have been like watching a boxer hit his opponent with body blow after body blow and now in the next 24 hours we will most likely be witnessing a huge false flag as the Russian's have clearly pinned in all Ukrainian forces and now the only question remains. Will Putin allow his troops to slaughter the encircled Ukrainian forces or will their be a surrender by Bad Crisis Actor Zelenskyy? My guess is that the CIA have planned one Hell'uva false flag (blaming it on Russia) to draw in NATO forces and then things will really get serious.
Related video:
“The Russians Are Losing!”? Really? (Prelude to a False Flag)
Gonzalo Lira
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AcFx5i7Ngs
Recommended video:
RexCast #23 | UKRAINE CRISIS: Analysis With Guest Matt Bracken
Felix Rex YouTube Podcast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSxyM5IWYhw
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Related video:
“The Russians Are Losing!”? Really? (Prelude to a False Flag)
Gonzalo Lira
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AcFx5i7Ngs
Recommended video:
RexCast #23 | UKRAINE CRISIS: Analysis With Guest Matt Bracken
Felix Rex YouTube Podcast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSxyM5IWYhw
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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