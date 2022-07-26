Reclaiming Medicine by "We the People"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The practice of medicine, just like democracy, must be protected at all times. It is too easy to fall into complacency and take the sacred nature of the patient doctor relationship and of our democracy for granted. Francesco and I invite you to visit Reclaimingmed com and join us in protecting the "We the People" and restoring real democracy.