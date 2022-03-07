BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Dave Martin, Kim Clement's Daughter, General Flynn, & Attorney Renz | Ukraine / Russia & Record Inflation
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
1757 followers
Follow
16
Share
Report
6367 views • March 07, 2022
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against 7.5.% Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com

Learn How to Protect Your Health Today At:
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com

Updates Discussed During Today’s Show:
Point #1 - The Inflation Rate
Point #2 - The Great Reset versus The Great ReAwakening
Point #3 - Their Plan Is to End Free Will
Point #4 - Epstein Was Working On Creating His Race of People
Point #5 - How Epstein Worked
Point #6 - The World Is Waking Up to Hypocrisy
Point #7 - Russia / Ukraine
Point #8 - Only 29 percent in new poll say US is headed in right direction - ​​According to a Monmouth University Poll published by The Hill - https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/572584-only-29-percent-new-poll-say-us-headed-in-right-direction
Point #9 - Eric Coomer Is Defaming Himself Again
Point #10 - Momentum Is Building

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 47 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,212 Tickets Remain

ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AR Was 100% Sold Out
ReAwaken America Tour Featured / Past Speakers Include:
General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Robert F. Kennedy, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Melissa Tate, Trump-Attorney Jenna Ellis, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines- https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions: www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org & www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
Want to Join the ReAwaken America Tour? Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/
Keywords
general flynnclay clarkthrivetime showattorney thomas renzkim clements daughterdr dave martin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Severe Infections to Dementia Risk Years Later

Study Links Severe Infections to Dementia Risk Years Later

Douglas Harrington
Spice Up Your Diet: 4 Flavorful Spices Packed With Antioxidants

Spice Up Your Diet: 4 Flavorful Spices Packed With Antioxidants

Zoey Sky
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Lactic acid bacterium shows promise in flushing nanoplastics from the body

Lactic acid bacterium shows promise in flushing nanoplastics from the body

Willow Tohi
Chia Seeds May Be a Smart Addition to Your Pre-Workout Snack

Chia Seeds May Be a Smart Addition to Your Pre-Workout Snack

Coco Somers
Pomegranates Cited for Antioxidant, Heart, and Cognitive Benefits in Health Reports

Pomegranates Cited for Antioxidant, Heart, and Cognitive Benefits in Health Reports

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy