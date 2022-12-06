https://gnews.org/articles/564175
Summary：12/02/2022 Fox News: China poses valid security threats to the US. China is going to dominate the world. Millions of people in the US have TikTok on their phones. We're giving them a window into not only collecting our data, but also trying to manipulate the way that we view politics through the lens of the CCP.
