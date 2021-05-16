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Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed - May 16, 2021
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51 views • May 18, 2021
Straight Shooting News is a weekly show by the owner of https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
This first video covers the situation we are in due to the covid medical tyranny
FWG has labeled 2021 as The Summer of Freedom... Although the Summer of Love in 1967 is portrayed as a summer where Love filled the air, anyone who witnessed it can tell you it was not very loving at all. Cities were being burned and protests and riots were breaking out in major cities.
The Human Race is aware WE ARE AT WAR for our future, and for future generations. ...
... some news that broke this morning for Congressman Devin Nunes relating to origin of COVID-19.
… Gas Shortages from the Colonial Pipeline being hacked by what the FBI claims is a Russian Crime Syndicate. Interesting enough Biden claims it wasn’t Putin, after five years of hearing Putin was controlling former President Trump.
The Border crisis is and will continue to be a topic week after week particularly by the members of the GOP.
Remember Marbury vs Madison from 1803 “A law repugnant to the constitution is void”
Of course we cannot leave out the Election Fraud news from states like NH, AZ, Michigan, Wisconsin case questioning why there was outside help involved in their process.
Inflation and shortages coming our way caught most people’s attention. Footage of lumber stockpiles surfaced leading to the question, who or what is behind the shortages.
The reopening of schools and questions about vaccinating the children before they can return to school, but let’s stop there and take a deeper look at what is behind all of the noise.
Congress making laws, who is fooling who here that is not even a legitimate congress or executive branch and is being supported by what kind of judicial controlled by who?
What may be the most important news story of the week is the questioning of Dr. Fauci by Senator Rand Paul. ... for the most part they intentionally left out the most important issue Sen. Paul raised, the danger of conducting this type of research! Bio Weapon Warfare.
Congressman Nunes broke the news this morning that he had just sent 25 questions to the Biden Administration to answer about the origins of the COVID-19 virus in China and the U.S. involvement in funding the Regain of function experiments.
Are the vaccines designed to halt the spread or increase the spread which will forever force the human race to be reliant on the creatures of the medical industrial complex?
The story first came out on the mainstream media by Steve Hilton on FOX News about 3 months ago about funding from the Economic Health Alliance who links to the documents. Since then the links were taken down.
https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/fda-approval-of-pfizer-vaccine-could-lead-to-vaccinemandates
Bio Engineering is nothing new, and we can look back to WW II when famed Dr. Mengele was assigned by Hitler to create Superior Race of Nazi’s. Dr. Mengele specialized in eugenics and experimented on humans in the Concentration Camps.
Let’s move forward to 1965 when scientists first identified a human coronavirus in 1965, which was linked to the cause of the common cold.
Later that decade, researchers found a group of similar human and animal viruses and named them after their crown-like appearance, and requested funding for population control in “Third World Nations in Africa” in July of 1969, by then Texas Congressman and future President G HW Bush. Consider this fact; for decades the medical researchers have spoken about a cure for the common cold a coronavirus, but what was really being developed?
In 1976 there was a breakout of what was known as the Swine Flu H1N1 in late winter, and President Gerald Ford announced a plan to vaccinate everyone in the country. This new Flu broke out in Fort Dix New Jersey, which ultimately resulted in one death and 13 were hospitalized. The medical experts at that time claimed the Swine Flu would infect 50 million to 60 million people!
The Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex came to the rescue … the plan for mass immunization called for Federal Government buying and testing the vaccine and setting dosage levels, the states distributing the vaccine, and public health agencies and private physicians administering it.
What took place sounds like President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” of the President Ford Administration, who also surrounded himself with the heads of all the US Health Agencies, and experts? After all 1976 was an election year, and as President Ford had to take drastic measures to save the people.
The Main Stream Media at that time were in their glory flooding the news cycles and newspapers with photos of everyone in line getting Swine Flu Shots. Unfortunately, in 1976 four hundred and fifty people developed the rare paralyzing Guillain-Barré syndrome that received the Swine Flu shot..
This first video covers the situation we are in due to the covid medical tyranny
FWG has labeled 2021 as The Summer of Freedom... Although the Summer of Love in 1967 is portrayed as a summer where Love filled the air, anyone who witnessed it can tell you it was not very loving at all. Cities were being burned and protests and riots were breaking out in major cities.
The Human Race is aware WE ARE AT WAR for our future, and for future generations. ...
... some news that broke this morning for Congressman Devin Nunes relating to origin of COVID-19.
… Gas Shortages from the Colonial Pipeline being hacked by what the FBI claims is a Russian Crime Syndicate. Interesting enough Biden claims it wasn’t Putin, after five years of hearing Putin was controlling former President Trump.
The Border crisis is and will continue to be a topic week after week particularly by the members of the GOP.
Remember Marbury vs Madison from 1803 “A law repugnant to the constitution is void”
Of course we cannot leave out the Election Fraud news from states like NH, AZ, Michigan, Wisconsin case questioning why there was outside help involved in their process.
Inflation and shortages coming our way caught most people’s attention. Footage of lumber stockpiles surfaced leading to the question, who or what is behind the shortages.
The reopening of schools and questions about vaccinating the children before they can return to school, but let’s stop there and take a deeper look at what is behind all of the noise.
Congress making laws, who is fooling who here that is not even a legitimate congress or executive branch and is being supported by what kind of judicial controlled by who?
What may be the most important news story of the week is the questioning of Dr. Fauci by Senator Rand Paul. ... for the most part they intentionally left out the most important issue Sen. Paul raised, the danger of conducting this type of research! Bio Weapon Warfare.
Congressman Nunes broke the news this morning that he had just sent 25 questions to the Biden Administration to answer about the origins of the COVID-19 virus in China and the U.S. involvement in funding the Regain of function experiments.
Are the vaccines designed to halt the spread or increase the spread which will forever force the human race to be reliant on the creatures of the medical industrial complex?
The story first came out on the mainstream media by Steve Hilton on FOX News about 3 months ago about funding from the Economic Health Alliance who links to the documents. Since then the links were taken down.
https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/fda-approval-of-pfizer-vaccine-could-lead-to-vaccinemandates
Bio Engineering is nothing new, and we can look back to WW II when famed Dr. Mengele was assigned by Hitler to create Superior Race of Nazi’s. Dr. Mengele specialized in eugenics and experimented on humans in the Concentration Camps.
Let’s move forward to 1965 when scientists first identified a human coronavirus in 1965, which was linked to the cause of the common cold.
Later that decade, researchers found a group of similar human and animal viruses and named them after their crown-like appearance, and requested funding for population control in “Third World Nations in Africa” in July of 1969, by then Texas Congressman and future President G HW Bush. Consider this fact; for decades the medical researchers have spoken about a cure for the common cold a coronavirus, but what was really being developed?
In 1976 there was a breakout of what was known as the Swine Flu H1N1 in late winter, and President Gerald Ford announced a plan to vaccinate everyone in the country. This new Flu broke out in Fort Dix New Jersey, which ultimately resulted in one death and 13 were hospitalized. The medical experts at that time claimed the Swine Flu would infect 50 million to 60 million people!
The Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex came to the rescue … the plan for mass immunization called for Federal Government buying and testing the vaccine and setting dosage levels, the states distributing the vaccine, and public health agencies and private physicians administering it.
What took place sounds like President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” of the President Ford Administration, who also surrounded himself with the heads of all the US Health Agencies, and experts? After all 1976 was an election year, and as President Ford had to take drastic measures to save the people.
The Main Stream Media at that time were in their glory flooding the news cycles and newspapers with photos of everyone in line getting Swine Flu Shots. Unfortunately, in 1976 four hundred and fifty people developed the rare paralyzing Guillain-Barré syndrome that received the Swine Flu shot..
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