© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We have no clue what this is or where it is from, and could not locate any reference for it anywhere on the internet. What we do know, is that its amusing. So, enjoy.
Hashtags: #comedy #whatsupshow #kkk #humor #parody
Metatags Space Separated: comedy whatsupshow kkk humor parody
Metatags Comma Separated: comedy, whatsupshow, kkk, humor, parody
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z81FsXYA3Vm9/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1485569634047365139?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Whats-Up-Show---KKK---432hz--hd-720p-:1?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2eeppo-whats-up-show-kkk-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/QmVz1j0
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/a96628e0-bff3-4582-9dd3-6545abb2185d
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/whats-up-show-kkk-432hz-hd-720p_oF5UQnm1Ol3kzVJ.html
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=3bd7019f1a11c7e70637a04d82d19ff5d1c4b545ba1b82d61a7b893ea92a9112&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/125415_we-have-no-clue-what-this-is-or-where-it-is-from-and-could-not-locate-any-refere.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#