5G SAFETEY IS NOW BEING QUESTIONED BY DR,S AND SCIENCE WORLDWIDE - REMOVE 5G ITS A UNTESTED KILLER!

5G IS A WEAPON SYSTEM AND NOT THE LIE ABOUT INTERNET SPEEDS ITS TO CONTROLL YOU EVEN KILL YOU WITH RFID TECHNOLOGY LINKED TO YOUR PERSONAL DNA STRUCTURE AND BIO RESONANCE! 5G IS RADIATION!

KNOW THE TRUTH KNOWLEDGE IS POWER! AND KILL 5G TODAY BEFORE IT KILLS YOU! THEY HAVE BEEN MAKING YOU SICK! LOOK BELOW

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER! - AND SMART IS VERY VERY DUMB!

SARS = SPECIFIC ABZORBTION RADIATION SICKNESS

MERS = MAGNETIC ELECTRO RADIATION SICKNESS

ALL MAN MADE BY FREQUENCY TO KEEP YOU SICK AND STUPID!

SMART = SECRET MILITARIZED ARMAMENTS RESIDENTIAL TECHNOLOGY