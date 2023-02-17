5G SAFETEY IS NOW BEING QUESTIONED BY DR,S AND SCIENCE WORLDWIDE - REMOVE 5G ITS A UNTESTED KILLER!

5G IS A WEAPON SYSTEM AND NOT THE LIE ABOUT INTERNET SPEEDS ITS TO CONTROLL YOU EVEN KILL YOU WITH RFID TECHNOLOGY LINKED TO YOUR PERSONAL DNA STRUCTURE AND BIO RESONANCE! 5G IS RADIATION!
KNOW THE TRUTH KNOWLEDGE IS POWER! AND KILL 5G TODAY BEFORE IT KILLS YOU! THEY HAVE BEEN MAKING YOU SICK! LOOK BELOW
KNOWLEDGE IS POWER! - AND SMART IS VERY VERY DUMB!
SARS = SPECIFIC ABZORBTION RADIATION SICKNESS
MERS = MAGNETIC ELECTRO RADIATION SICKNESS
ALL MAN MADE BY FREQUENCY TO KEEP YOU SICK AND STUPID!
SMART = SECRET MILITARIZED ARMAMENTS RESIDENTIAL TECHNOLOGY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.