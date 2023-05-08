Knowledge Shall Increase- Seal The Book Until the time Of The End

War in the Spirit for this... there is nothing new.
1 Corinthians 2:16
King James Version Bible
16 For who hath known the mind of the Lord, that he may instruct him? but we have the mind of Christ.
