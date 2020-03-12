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Madidrop Water Purification
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29 views • March 12, 2020
Prof. Binary Mouse and Your Virtual World News reporter introduces the original Madidrop water purification system. Madidrop is a reliable approach for unreliable water sources. It's an amazingly simple and effective way to control biological contamination in drinking water at the household level.
The all-natural MadiDrop+ prevents waterborne illness and disease – without changing the taste and smell of the water.
Treats up to 20 liters of water per day and works for 12 months, providing 7,000 liters of safe drinking water through its lifespan.
All you have to do is place it in your drinking water container and leave it there! Visit https://www.madidrop.com/ to learn more.
The all-natural MadiDrop+ prevents waterborne illness and disease – without changing the taste and smell of the water.
Treats up to 20 liters of water per day and works for 12 months, providing 7,000 liters of safe drinking water through its lifespan.
All you have to do is place it in your drinking water container and leave it there! Visit https://www.madidrop.com/ to learn more.
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