Neil Oliver: The Meanings of Christmas; Tucker Visits Julian Assange 12/24/23
Resistance Chicks
Neil Oliver: The Meanings of Christmas; Tucker Visits Julian Assange 12/24/23

Merry Christmas Eve!!! Weekly World News Report- Britain's Scotish voice of sanity, Neil Oliver shares his insights into the meanings behind the imagery and meaning of Christmas in a heartwarming message. Tucker Carlson shares what he learned while visiting Julian Assange and his wife while no cameras were allowed. El Salvador's Bukele shares a Christmas message of hope after completely over hauling El Salvador into a safe nation in 2023. Argentina's Melei has hit the ground running and bankers are protesting. Join us as we go all around the world with this week's and year end world review. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/tucker-visits-julian-assange/


Resistance Chicks


P.O. Box 107


Milford, OH 45150


E-mail: [email protected]


Web Page www.resistancechicks.com


Keywords
christmasjulian assangetucker carlsonworld newsargentinael salvadorchristmas messagebukeleneil olivermeleitucker visits assange

