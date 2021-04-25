London Yesterday, THE MARCH OF A MILLION, British Patriots & Citizens standing against, scaremongering, and human experimentation

London Yesterday, Boris SHAME, How Can Gov IGNORE 1m British Patriots & CitizensAlex Belfield, The Voice Of ReasonA march of 1 million descended on the capital city, London today. These people all have many things in common not least they are ready to take their freedoms back. They have all seen through the lies and the deception which is the propaganda being dished out by the government and the mainstream media. Nuremberg MKII coming this way soon.There is a question I would like to ask people like the BBC's reporter Marianna Spring who described the marchers in a post as those who were 'promoting conspiracy theories about vaccines' 500,000 marched 3 weeks ago in London in a similar protest about the lockdown measures and the tyranny, wearing no useless masks nor doing any social distance dancing but where was the Spring in Covid cases