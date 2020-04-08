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Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: Contact Has Begun | Dr. Steven Greer Documentary
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68 views • April 08, 2020
Today I watched the newest documentary from Dr. Steven Greer; "Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: Contact Has Begun". This is once again another must see for everyone who has any level of interest in UFOlogy and possibly more important for people who have no introduction to UFOlogy to see. Some people are wondering what the difference is between this and his two prior documentaries, "Sirius" and "Unacknowledged". In my opinion; "Sirius" was more of an introduction to all of these UFO topics, why its covered up, whos covering it up, evidence of UFOs/ ET's, Testimony/ Evidence from government officials/ documents and a good dive into CE5. "Unacknowledged" seemed to be far more focused on evidence of the cover up as well as evidence of contact. This new documentary takes you all in on what CE5 (Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind... aka Human Initiated Contact) is, the science/ evidence to how it works and WHY THIS IS IMPORTANT TO EVERYONE ON EARTH!
Full Article: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/blogs/articles/close-encounters-of-the-fifth-kind-contact-has-begun
If you like what I do with this site and http://UFO.video; check out my custom merch I have for sale. A portion of all sales go towards reforestation efforts through my partnership with "Trees For The Future" (Over 10,000 Trees Planted so far!). My main job is making music and I just put out a new acoustic album last week, "Meditation For The Devil"; its $5 and each sale plants 10 Trees, also a portion of my music streaming revenue contributes to reforestation so subscribe to my Spotify, Apple Music etc!
Purchases of $10 or more plant 10 Trees!
Get my new album for $5 and plant 10 Trees!
Or Plant Trees For Free by streaming my new album on Spotify/ Apple
Every 1000 Streams will plant 1 Tree!
Social Media algorithms suck and are cracking down on UFO related content, so join my Dimension of Weird mailing list to get weekly behind the scenes updates of my projects, epic UFO/ Paranormal articles and more!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
Support by buying merchandise and music at:
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/ (hosts ufo.video and cryptic.video)
http://UFO.video is my new and growing website featuring epic UFO footage, documentaries, interviews and all things ET!
http://CRYPTIC.video is my new site featuring all things Paranormal! Ghosts, EVP's, Poltergiests and cryptids like Sasquatch.
Instagram: @inquirewithinofficial
https://www.instagram.com/inquirewithinofficial/
Twitter: @inquireofficial
https://twitter.com/inquireofficial
Personal: Brett Larsen
https://www.facebook.com/brettlarsen92
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Full Article: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/blogs/articles/close-encounters-of-the-fifth-kind-contact-has-begun
If you like what I do with this site and http://UFO.video; check out my custom merch I have for sale. A portion of all sales go towards reforestation efforts through my partnership with "Trees For The Future" (Over 10,000 Trees Planted so far!). My main job is making music and I just put out a new acoustic album last week, "Meditation For The Devil"; its $5 and each sale plants 10 Trees, also a portion of my music streaming revenue contributes to reforestation so subscribe to my Spotify, Apple Music etc!
Purchases of $10 or more plant 10 Trees!
Get my new album for $5 and plant 10 Trees!
Or Plant Trees For Free by streaming my new album on Spotify/ Apple
Every 1000 Streams will plant 1 Tree!
Social Media algorithms suck and are cracking down on UFO related content, so join my Dimension of Weird mailing list to get weekly behind the scenes updates of my projects, epic UFO/ Paranormal articles and more!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
Support by buying merchandise and music at:
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/ (hosts ufo.video and cryptic.video)
http://UFO.video is my new and growing website featuring epic UFO footage, documentaries, interviews and all things ET!
http://CRYPTIC.video is my new site featuring all things Paranormal! Ghosts, EVP's, Poltergiests and cryptids like Sasquatch.
Instagram: @inquirewithinofficial
https://www.instagram.com/inquirewithinofficial/
Twitter: @inquireofficial
https://twitter.com/inquireofficial
Personal: Brett Larsen
https://www.facebook.com/brettlarsen92
Band: Inquire Within
https://www.facebook.com/InquireWithinOfficial/
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/InquireWithin
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uKQZRLwG6XCP/
Gab:
https://gab.com/inquirewithin
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/inquirewithin
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/inquirewithin
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7G66N3ygvxEKkgzPtbWKVu?si=yh44uNKOTmayPy1raDVTrg
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