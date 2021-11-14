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Alfred Webre: after the great cleansing, then comes the landing of paradise on earth [Chinese subtitle] 阿弗雷·韋伯：我們正處於轉型時代，在大清洗之後，人間天堂將到來
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200 views • November 14, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Alfred Webre - We live in a multiverse - ETs, ITs, UFOs, dimensions (part 1/2)〉，頻道「Lilou Mace」，2011年4月21日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=af2TsrYV62M
原影片出處：〈Alfred Webre - We live in a multiverse - ETs, ITs, UFOs, dimensions (part 1/2)〉，頻道「Lilou Mace」，2011年4月21日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=af2TsrYV62M
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