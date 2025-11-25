Leavitt accused Obama of TREASON.

🔥 KAROLINE LEAVITT JUST DROPPED A NUCLEAR TRUTH BOMB FROM THE WHITE HOUSE PODIUM

This wasn’t a routine press briefing — this was a historic indictment of the Obama machine.

Leavitt just confirmed, on camera that: Barack Obama and his top intelligence chiefs conspired to sabotage Trump’s 2016 victory— before he even took office. Read that again.

According to the newly declassified evidence:

• Obama knew Trump had zero ties to Russia

• Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe & others manufactured politicised intel

• Fake “Russia collusion” narratives were fed to the media

• Leaks were weaponised to poison the country against the incoming President

• Trump’s family and allies were smeared as “Russian assets”

• A years-long witch hunt was launched on lies

• The press won Pulitzer Prizes for spreading disinformation

• And the entire operation was designed to delegitimise a duly elected President Leavitt said it plainly: Trump was innocent. Obama’s intel apparatus was guilty. This is not a scandal. It is not a mistake. It is not “politics.” It is the biggest political subversion operation in modern American history. A sitting President — Obama — used the intelligence community to sabotage the peaceful transfer of power and undermine the will of the American people. Now, nearly a decade later, the truth is out: Trump was right. The media was wrong. And the American people were lied to. Pulitzer Prizes must be revoked. Reputations must fall. And accountability must finally begin. History will not forget who tried to save the Republic — and who tried to overthrow it.

This of course is ALL THEATER and DISTRACTION....

