BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Leavitt accused Obama of TREASON.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10138 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
157 views • 1 day ago

🔥 KAROLINE LEAVITT JUST DROPPED A NUCLEAR TRUTH BOMB FROM THE WHITE HOUSE PODIUM

This wasn’t a routine press briefing — this was a historic indictment of the Obama machine.

Leavitt just confirmed, on camera that: Barack Obama and his top intelligence chiefs conspired to sabotage Trump’s 2016 victory— before he even took office. Read that again.

According to the newly declassified evidence:

• Obama knew Trump had zero ties to Russia

• Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe & others manufactured politicised intel

• Fake “Russia collusion” narratives were fed to the media

• Leaks were weaponised to poison the country against the incoming President

• Trump’s family and allies were smeared as “Russian assets”

• A years-long witch hunt was launched on lies

• The press won Pulitzer Prizes for spreading disinformation

• And the entire operation was designed to delegitimise a duly elected President Leavitt said it plainly: Trump was innocent. Obama’s intel apparatus was guilty. This is not a scandal. It is not a mistake. It is not “politics.” It is the biggest political subversion operation in modern American history. A sitting President — Obama — used the intelligence community to sabotage the peaceful transfer of power and undermine the will of the American people. Now, nearly a decade later, the truth is out: Trump was right. The media was wrong. And the American people were lied to. Pulitzer Prizes must be revoked. Reputations must fall. And accountability must finally begin. History will not forget who tried to save the Republic — and who tried to overthrow it.

This of course is ALL THEATER and DISTRACTION....

Mirrored - Jim Ferguson

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
trumpobamatheaterdistraction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy