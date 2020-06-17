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** Corporate America is Bankrolling Deep State Racist Agenda ** - Tucker Carlson
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64 views • June 17, 2020
** Corporate America Bankrolling America’s Protests
**Candice Owens – Jun 10, 2020
Here is the employee chart for ActBlue Charities— the company that receives every dollar raised via the Black Lives Matter website. The entire company is comprised of white left-wing political activists who you can research. They also run the ACTBLUE superpac.
https://twitter.com/realcandaceo/status/1270897291038244864?lang=en
-- When you click to donate to Black Lives matter, it takes you to ActBlue. If donated money goes unclaimed, ActBlue disperses the money however they want. These are their top expenditures so far in 2020.
1. Bernie 2020 $186,780.034
2. Biden for President $119,253,857
3. Elizabeth Warren for President $93,478,053
4. Pete for America $78,100,960
5. Dem. Cong. Campaign Cmte. $55,684,603
6. Amy for America $43,167,720
7. Friends of Andrew Yang $31,705,527
8. Dem. Sen. Campaign Cmte. $31,067,413
9. Dem. Nat. Cmte. $29,924,701
10. Amy McGrath for Senate $29,558,536
https://twitter.com/JasonButtril/status/1271091823822409728
** The majority of the funds donated to Black Lives Matter goes to the White Democrat descendants of slave owners. African Americans are still being used by the White Liberals. Apparently Black Lives Don’t Matter to them.
**Candice Owens – Jun 10, 2020
Here is the employee chart for ActBlue Charities— the company that receives every dollar raised via the Black Lives Matter website. The entire company is comprised of white left-wing political activists who you can research. They also run the ACTBLUE superpac.
https://twitter.com/realcandaceo/status/1270897291038244864?lang=en
-- When you click to donate to Black Lives matter, it takes you to ActBlue. If donated money goes unclaimed, ActBlue disperses the money however they want. These are their top expenditures so far in 2020.
1. Bernie 2020 $186,780.034
2. Biden for President $119,253,857
3. Elizabeth Warren for President $93,478,053
4. Pete for America $78,100,960
5. Dem. Cong. Campaign Cmte. $55,684,603
6. Amy for America $43,167,720
7. Friends of Andrew Yang $31,705,527
8. Dem. Sen. Campaign Cmte. $31,067,413
9. Dem. Nat. Cmte. $29,924,701
10. Amy McGrath for Senate $29,558,536
https://twitter.com/JasonButtril/status/1271091823822409728
** The majority of the funds donated to Black Lives Matter goes to the White Democrat descendants of slave owners. African Americans are still being used by the White Liberals. Apparently Black Lives Don’t Matter to them.
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