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Tucker Carlson Says Google Funded the Development of Covid-19 and that Indictments are coming !!!
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300 views • June 23, 2021
Section 230 does not provide protection for developing a Bio-Weapon and committing Crimes Against Humanity. I know that a bunch of blind sheep will say that prosecutions will never happen, but that's only because they've given up hope and their pessimism is working against We The People. Instead of belly aching, why not share this video and help bring about the public awareness that will make justice happen?
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