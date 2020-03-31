2020 virus outbreak 01| My thoughts What to do | Balance and perspective | Colloidal silver |Adrian

#Adrian #CoronavirusOutbreak #ColloidalSilver #flu #coronovirusThis video is about my views on the 2020 Virus outbreak and is offered to create some balance and perspective on this misunderstood and mis represented subject.From the numbers I have seen on Worldometer the number of deaths from this in China was about 2.1 per million head of population. Italy, which has the highest death rate in the world, is about 50 deaths per million. Is this really a coronavirus pandemic that the world health organisation indicate?Interesting article about historic flu epidemics and electrical / radar devices. Like the large 5g rollout in Wuhan China and elsewhere on the planet. As I understand it 5G is damaging to living organisms.This video is well worth watching:Do read the comments as well.The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation - Dr Devra Davis:Dr. Thomas Cowan:Massive Predicted Effects of 5GAre viruses alive?Breakdown on Corona Testing Procedures Dr Andrew Kaufman - You Cannot Catch Viruses---I wonder if this is really about a grand worldwide attempt to remove civil liberties. Perhaps we should stay vigilant to that.This contradicts what the US media as stating about New York:For treatments and prevention do not underestimate the power of baking soda (sodium bicarb) NOT baking powder. Also Vitamins C (large doses), D and E, selenium and Zinc. Sauerkraut. Colloidal silver for your nose, sinus, throat and nebulise for your lungs. Plenty of rest, fresh air and sunlight (vitamin D). Lots of laughter and avoid stress.Cut out sugar. Intermittent fasting is also great. You can look at the Wim Hof breathing method as well.My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:--My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:---