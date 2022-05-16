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Ukraine to seize property of those supporting Russia
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40 views • May 16, 2022
RT.
Those voicing support for Russia in Ukraine might now have their assets confiscated after the country’s parliament adopted a new law that will pave the way for authorities to seize their property.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14kel2-ukraine-to-seize-property-of-those-supporting-russia.html
Those voicing support for Russia in Ukraine might now have their assets confiscated after the country’s parliament adopted a new law that will pave the way for authorities to seize their property.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14kel2-ukraine-to-seize-property-of-those-supporting-russia.html
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