He proved unvaccinated kids were healthier. They revoked his license.
77 views • 24 hours ago

Dr. Paul Thomas studied 3,324 children and found unvaccinated kids had FEWER doctor visits and BETTER health outcomes.


Here’s what his data showed:


Fever – 9.1× higher in vaccinated

Ear Pain – 3.4× higher

Otitis Media (Ear Infections) – 2.9× higher

Conjunctivitis – 2.4× higher

Eye Disorders (Other) – 1.8× higher

Asthma – 5.2× higher

Allergic Rhinitis (Hay Fever) – 6.9× higher

Sinusitis – 4.3× higher

Breathing Issues – 2.9× higher

Anemia – 5.5× higher

Eczema – 4.5× higher

Urticaria (Hives) – 2.1× higher

Dermatitis – 1.4× higher

Behavioral Issues – 4.1× higher

Gastroenteritis – 4.7× higher

Weight/Eating Disorders – 2.5× higher

ADHD – 0 cases in unvaccinated group


*Data based on how often children visited the doctor for each condition*


Instead of investigating the findings, the Oregon Medical Board suspended Dr. Thomas’s license—just days after the study was published. Months later, the study was retracted.


Dr. Paul Thomas isn’t the only one who faced swift punishment for publishing inconvenient science.


Other doctors have faced similar consequences for exposing the same pattern.


The question is: Why are doctors being punished simply for comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated kids?


