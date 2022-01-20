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The Döner Shack Restaurant
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11 views • January 20, 2022
The Döner Shack is located at 79 S. Pauahi Street, Chinatown, Honolulu, Hawaii. Open for dine in and takeout. Ono grindz!
(808) 744-4784
http://DonerShackHI.com
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#DonerShack #Chinatown #Honolulu
(808) 744-4784
http://DonerShackHI.com
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#DonerShack #Chinatown #Honolulu
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