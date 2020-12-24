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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 33 Dr Dietrich Klinghardt
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200 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
Dr Dietrich Klinghardt explains the depth of the corruption against our health.
This is an information war and A Warrior Calls needs everyone on deck and ready to step up at local courthouse on mass when time comes... and it is coming. Go to website and subscribe its free to keep you informed and up to date on the front lines to wipe out all this corruption.
Share all my videos far and wide download and re-upload so we can get the truth out to the masses.
God Speed
Dr Dietrich Klinghardt explains the depth of the corruption against our health.
This is an information war and A Warrior Calls needs everyone on deck and ready to step up at local courthouse on mass when time comes... and it is coming. Go to website and subscribe its free to keep you informed and up to date on the front lines to wipe out all this corruption.
Share all my videos far and wide download and re-upload so we can get the truth out to the masses.
God Speed
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