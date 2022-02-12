WAR THUNDER THE JAGDTIGER AT 6.7 ROCKS!!! WE FINISH THE GERMAN HEAVIES IN STYLE.

The last vid of German WW2 Tanks. We get that match that shows exactly how this tank was meant to be in real life. If it only had 40 second track repair in 1944...

6.7 is a lot of fun, takes a fair amount of skill and is vulnerable to uptiers, but is worth every fail for matches like these. And I'm only a good player here, without being distracted narrating and giving tips you can do even better. Next up more Anti Air and our first modern tank vid. Watch for more with other countries too. Thank you for all the views! I hope I'm getting better at this and appreciate the support and comments.