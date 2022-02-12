WAR THUNDER THE JAGDTIGER AT 6.7 ROCKS!!! WE FINISH THE GERMAN HEAVIES IN STYLE.

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6.7 is a lot of fun, takes a fair amount of skill and is vulnerable to uptiers, but is worth every fail for matches like these. And I'm only a good player here, without being distracted narrating and giving tips you can do even better. Next up more Anti Air and our first modern tank vid. Watch for more with other countries too. Thank you for all the views! I hope I'm getting better at this and appreciate the support and comments.